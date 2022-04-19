Lil Nas X is set to make his voice-acting debut on an upcoming episode of The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder. The episode, appropriately titled “Old Towne Road,” begins streaming tomorrow on Disney+, and viewers will see Lil Nas X as a country singer named June Bug.

In the episode, Trudy (Paula Jai Parker) tracks her mother-in-law, Suga Mama’s (Jo Marie Payton) family history, leading the Prouds on a trip to Oklahoma. During their trip, Bobby Proud (Cedric The Entertainer) joins June Bug’s country band.

When Bobby asks June Bug where he can plug in his keytar, June Bug replies, “Nah cuh, I’m the only one who plays guitar around here,” then proceeds to hand him a washboard. “Give this a try, cuh, I love that for you.”

The band proceeds to play the hit that started it all for Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X is one of several musicians who were announced last year as guest stars for The Proud Family revival. Normani, Jaden, Chance The Rapper and Lizzo are also set to guest star this season.

Check out a sneak peek above.

