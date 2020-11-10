Lil Nas X Is Breaking New Ground With A Livesteam Concert In ‘Roblox’

Roblox has been around since 2006, and the online game platform has picked up steam over the past few years (especially among younger players). It has experienced even more growth during the coronavirus pandemic. The platform has apparently become a large enough stage for one of music’s biggest stars: Lil Nas X has announced that he will be performing a livestream concert in Roblox.

He shared a teaser video on Twitter and wrote, “I’ve been working hard with Roblox to create this incredible VIRTUAL LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE! WE GOT VIDEOS & A PERFORMANCE you don’t want to miss coming this weekend!” He also noted on the Roblox website, “Hey everybody! It’s me, Lil Nas X. Join me for a one-of-a-kind, immersive concert experience built exclusively on Roblox. Get ready for a crazy show with some of my favorite songs, the debut performance of my new single, and more.”

The show is set to kick off on November 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Before that, on November 13 at 4 p.m. PT, there will be some pre-show events including a Q&A session, “exclusive behind-the-scenes,” and a scavenger hunt. There will also be limited edition gear for players’ avatars, like a cowboy hat and more.

