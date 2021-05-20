This fall will mark three years since Lil Peep tragically died from a drug overdose while on his tour bus prior to a Tuscon, AZ show. A resulting toxicology report labeled his cause of death as an accidental overdose due to a mix of the pain medication, fentanyl and Xanax. Marijuana, cocaine, the painkiller Tramadol, and a number of opioids were also found in his system. At the end of 2019, the late rapper’s mother sued his management team and alleged that they encouraged his drug use. One example includes one of Peep’s managers gifting Peep with a bottle of pills during his 2017 Peep The Show.

The lawsuit process has taken a toll on Peep’s mother, Liza Womack. According to Pitchfork, Womack revealed she’s suffered two strokes since her son passed away. “I’ve had two strokes, and I am not going to die until I take care of this matter,” she said. “I’m going to live. I have a mission.”

Womack also shared how she remembers her son and continues the fight for his justice.

“There’s one woman who is a helicopter pilot, a photographer, and also an artist, and I asked her if I could buy her painting — it wasn’t even for sale — and she would not take any money,” she said. “She had an art dealer send it to me. We texted a little bit, and I told her I talk to it. I don’t believe in the afterlife, which is one reason why this was so horribly painful, because he’s gone, he’s gone.” Womack added, “But I told her I do talk to the painting and I tell him, ‘Gussie, I got ya.’ I am not stopping. I’m not giving up, ever.”