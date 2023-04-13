Lil Pump may not be as hot of a commodity as he used to be, but that isn’t stopping him from counting his blessings. He’s come a long way since being one of the internet’s most hated personalities — and he’s certainly had a few miscues along the way — but in a new interview with Complex, he reflected on his earliest works and gave some encouragement to other aspiring artists.

“My first song was recorded on headphones — no label, no anything,” he recalled. According to the interview, fellow Florida SoundCloud rap standout Smokepurpp was the one who encouraged him to begin recording, which he did on a MacBook with the included Apple headphones. “I was in a sh*tty ass room in a garage, with a laptop and headphones, making music. I’m telling you, you don’t need no f*cking $30,000 mic, a f*cking $10,000 computer to be recording good music. I’ve made my best songs on $300 mics. It doesn’t matter what type of equipment you use, if it’s in you, it’s in you. I made ‘I Love It’ on a $200 mic.”

It’s certainly a worthwhile message, and it’s pretty interesting to see him making these points, considering the successes he has had. Regarding some of his other missteps, though, he was a little more circumspect, saying, “I’ve done a lot of dumb sh*t. When I was 17, I was just wildling out, doing dumb sh*t, crashing cars, doing this and that, a whole bunch of drugs. Now I’m just more grown. I think about sh*t before I do it. You might see me on the internet as an ignorant f*ck, but I’m just a chill guy who likes to have fun and enjoy life.”