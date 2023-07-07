Lil Uzi Vert has announced the dates for their upcoming Pink Tape Tour supporting the album of the same name. Kicking off on Saturday, October 21 in Minneapolis, the tour will consist of 17 dates, concluding in the rapper’s hometown, Philadelphia, on Wednesday, November 22. It’ll be Uzi’s first official tour since 2018’s Endless Summer Tour.
Tickets will go on sale beginning today at 2 PM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Although Uzi’s openers have not been announced yet, you can bet that they’ll reveal them in due course. Meanwhile, fans already have plenty of new Uzi music to look forward to; the fashion-forward rapper has already teased a follow-up to Pink Tape in the form of LUV Is Rage 3.
Check out the upcoming tour dates below.
10/21/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/23/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/24/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/25/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/02/2023 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
11/03/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/05/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
11/06/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
11/08/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/10/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/13/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
11/18/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/22/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.