Lil Uzi Vert has announced the dates for their upcoming Pink Tape Tour supporting the album of the same name. Kicking off on Saturday, October 21 in Minneapolis, the tour will consist of 17 dates, concluding in the rapper’s hometown, Philadelphia, on Wednesday, November 22. It’ll be Uzi’s first official tour since 2018’s Endless Summer Tour.

Tickets will go on sale beginning today at 2 PM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Although Uzi’s openers have not been announced yet, you can bet that they’ll reveal them in due course. Meanwhile, fans already have plenty of new Uzi music to look forward to; the fashion-forward rapper has already teased a follow-up to Pink Tape in the form of LUV Is Rage 3.

Check out the upcoming tour dates below.

10/21/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/23/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/24/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/25/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/02/2023 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

11/03/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/05/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

11/06/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

11/08/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/10/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/13/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

11/18/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/22/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.