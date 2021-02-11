Lil Uzi Vert Said Jay-Z Compared Him To Prince: ‘I’m Lil Prince Now’

Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly one of today’s more unique artists, and his one-of-a-kind character often shines in areas outside of his actual music. According to the rapper himself, his eccentric style has earned him a high compliment from one of rap’s best names: Jay-Z.

According to Lil Uzi, Jay compared him to the late Prince. The Philly native shared the news in a tweet that read, “OG and Hov said I’m Like Prince ..so I’m Lil Prince now” with an umbrella and bat emoji. “OG” most likely refers to Juan Perez who co-owns The 40/40 Club in Manhattan with Jay in addition to his position as president of Roc Nation Sports.

OG and Hov said I’m Like Prince ..so I’m Lil Prince now ☔️🦇 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 10, 2021

Whether the comparison — if it was actually made — is valid or not, there’s no denying Lil Uzi’s uniqueness. For the last week, the rapper has been one of the most-talked-about artists on Twitter after he got a pink diamond placed on his forehead. The gem was installed by New York-based jewelry company Eliantte & Co. and it left fans with a wide array of reactions to the diamond which reportedly has a price tag of $24 million. Shortly after, he and Grimes shared plans to get “brain chips” together.

