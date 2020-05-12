Lil Uzi Vert has turned out to be one of the more personable superstars in hip-hop, always ready to chat with fans, pay their bills, or trade rhymes in gas station parking lots. While many rappers like to keep mostly to themselves outside of shows and fan meet-and-greets, Uzi is always active on social media, revealing tidbits about upcoming music, teasing his collaborators like Playboi Carti, and talking anime — one of his biggest inspirations. However, when he’s out and about, he never seems to be too busy shopping to do those same things in real life.

There isn’t a whole bunch of information about what he was doing on the day depicted in the freestyle video, but the young fan in question seems to be having the time of his life showing off for the star as a small crowd looks on. The best part is the ear-to-ear grin on Uzi’s face as well — it’s plain to see that he’s having just as much fun being able to “perform” during the ongoing lockdown, which has prevented him from headlining at festivals like JMBLYA, or touring behind his recently released album, Eternal Atake.

https://www.instagram.com/dre.havik/

Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s impromptu freestyle session above.

