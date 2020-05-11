Lil Uzi Vert Says He Already Has Another Album On The Way

It looks like all that time Lil Uzi Vert spent pump-faking fans about the release of his follow-up to Luv Is Rage 2 was very productive because no sooner had he finally released Eternal Atake than he was chasing it with another full-length album, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2 (released as a super-sized deluxe version of EA). Now, the Philadelphia spitter is threatening to drop another album, which could release as early as the end of this month, according to a tweet he sent to fan.

The fan, replying to a now-deleted tweet from Uzi, requested confirmation on their assumption that Uzi would have performed all of Eternal Atake at the now-postponed 2020 JMBLYA Festival set for the beginning of May. Not only did Uzi confirm that he was going to perform EA but he also hinted at an entirely new album he said was “coming soon.” Since three-day, traveling JMBLYA was set to begin May 1 in Dallas, that likely means the new album was scheduled for completion before then and there’s a high chance that it’s done already.

EA and my New Album that’s coming soon 💿 https://t.co/zYRiLIKpkh — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 10, 2020

While Uzi hasn’t given an exact date of its release, he’s been baiting his fans for a while now as he and Playboi Carti taunt one another back-and-forth. Uzi previously tweeted that he would drop when a mysterious “he” dropped — “he” meaning Carti in many fans’ estimations — so perhaps the release of this forthcoming project really is just contingent on Carti sharing his own album, Whole Lotta Red.

Check out Lil Uzi’s latest single, “Sasuke,” here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.