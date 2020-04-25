It looks like Lil Uzi Vert‘s social media rants against his label, who wouldn’t let him release new music, worked out well: The rapper has been releasing music at will since the start of 2020. After sharing his long-awaited Eternal Atake album in early March, Uzi Vert returned with its deluxe edition — an additional set of 14 songs — just a week later. And he returned last night with a new single, “Sasuke.”

Did u drop yet ? 🙄 https://t.co/8u9JTe54mn — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 21, 2020

The track arrived on the backend of apparent trolling against Playboi Carti for not releasing his long-awaited album Whole Lotta Red as well as recently released single, “@ Meh.” The track finds Uzi Vert honoring “Sasuke,” the character from the popular Japanese anime series Naruto. The anime influence should come as no surprise to listeners as Uzi Vert has given some of his cars an amine design.

I’m not dissing him …. promise ❤️ https://t.co/pto0cpqJhV — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 25, 2020

In addition to the new song, Uzi Vert also put an end to the Playboi Carti trolling in a response to a fan who believed he was dissing Carti on “Sasuke.” The fan had said that he “referenced left right on the song, he’s dissing carti,” to which Uzi repled, “I’m not dissing him …. promise.”

You can hear “Sasuke” in the video above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.