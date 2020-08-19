Lil Uzi Vert finally released his highly anticipated new album Eternal Atake on March 6 this year, three years after Luv Is Rage 2. As far as promoting the album, though, the timing was unfortunate. It came out right around the time when the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down many sectors of business and life around the world, so Uzi hasn’t been able to tour behind the record.

Now, though, he is taking the route many artists have taken during the pandemic and has found a way to give his first live performance in support of the album: He will be putting on a livestream concert. The performance is set to take place on August 27 at 6 p.m. ET, and it will be a ticketed event, with access to the show costing $15 via Universe. It’s not clear where in the world Uzi will be performing from, but there will be no audience in attendance wherever it is.

Between Eternal Atake and now, Uzi has shared some new material that could find its way into his setlist. He was rumored to be dropping a mixtape with Future, and while that hasn’t come to be yet, the two did drop a pair of new songs at the end of July.

Get tickets for the livestream performance here.