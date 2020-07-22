Lil Uzi Vert Jokes That He’s Now Running For President, Too

With Kanye West currently drawing headlines for his concerning behavior on the campaign trail, another controversial figure in hip-hop is looking to pull a little of that spotlight his own way. Lil Uzi Vert, who is known for his mischievous sense of humor on Twitter, joked that he’s now joining the Presidential race too, tweeting, “Vote For Baby Pluto.”

IM TIRED OF THIS ….. IM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT 🇺🇸 VOTE FOR BABY PLUTO — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 22, 2020

Vote for Baby Pluto 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aPx4JtI0hE — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 22, 2020

Of course, it seems the tweets were more of an opportunity for him to get off one of his infamous “fit pics” than a serious declaration. After all, at 25 years old, Uzi is a good decade away from eligibility and the way things are going, there may not even be a President — or much of a United States — by then. The pic, though, is theme-appropriate; in the photo, Uzi sits in a private plane with a stars-and-stripes patterned sweater with a matching backpack on the seat beside him.

Uzi’s got more than enough on his plate as it is. Although he already released two full albums in back-to-back weeks — the long-awaited Eternal Atake and its deluxe edition, co-billed as LUV Vs. The World 2 — Uzi has been teasing new music all summer, as well as appearing on projects from the likes of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, and The Weeknd.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.