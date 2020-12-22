Lil Uzi Vert managed to have a very productive 2020, despite the pandemic, quarantine, and general chaos. Releasing his long-awaited Eternal Atake project to acclaim, he followed that up almost immediately with Luv Vs. The World 2, which was initially branded as the “deluxe” edition of Eternal Atake, but included fourteen new songs to basically become a follow-up album.

While Uzi’s contributions to a new hip-hop canon were especially appreciated during a year where a lot of us wanted to escape, the sheer volume of work he released, including a joint mixtape with Future, Pluto X Baby Pluto, had fans worried that his retirement threats just might be real. Well, a message from the young rapper tonight seems to contradict any signs of slowing down.

In an Instagram Live with fans, Uzi shared that his plans to release projects Forever Young and Luv Is Rage 3 are still in full swing. He even floats the idea of debuting both of those projects live first, before they even come out. As starved as fans are for live music right now, it wouldn’t be surprising if that tactic got picked up over the next few months as it becomes safe to go to shows again due to the vaccine. Check out Uzi’s assertion below, and look out for even more music from him coming soon.

Lil Uzi Vert confirms that “Forever Young” and “Luv Is Rage 3” are on the way 🌎🔥 pic.twitter.com/V0grPrypCm — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) December 21, 2020

