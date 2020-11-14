After staying quiet for a couple of years, Lil Uzi Vert returned with plenty of music in 2020. In his latest offering, the rapper teamed up with Future for their joint project entitled Pluto X Baby Pluto. Over the album’s 16 songs, the duo kept things in-house, as the album arrived without a single guest appearance. However, less than a day after the project arrived, Lil Uzi took to Twitter to deliver both good and bad news.

Lil Uzi Vert announces he’s dropping 2 more albums then he’s done dropping music 😥 pic.twitter.com/Ex1H3afmHx — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) November 14, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert says him and Future are about to drop new music again 😯🔥 pic.twitter.com/i9MayLxHOb — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) November 14, 2020

In the first of two tweets, the “Futsal Shuffle 2020” rapper revealed that he would retire from the rap game after his next two albums. “I’m dropping two more albums than I’m out,” Lil Uzi wrote in the tweet with a peace sign emoji. The Philly rapper deleted the post shortly after, but it’s unknown what caused him to tweet it in the first place. On the flip side, he also revealed that he and Future have another joint project on the way. “Crazy thing is me and @1future about to drop again,” he wrote.

Any additional information on the project is currently unknown, but if it were to arrive within the next few months, it would be Lil Uzi’s fourth official release in the span of a year, following Eternal Atake, its 14-track deluxe re-issue, and the Pluto X Baby Pluto project. As for Future, it would be his third album in a year, which began with his chart-topping album High Off Life.

Pluto X Baby Pluto is out now via Atlantic and Epic. Get it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.