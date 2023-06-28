Lil Uzi Vert’s New Album ‘Pink Tape’: Everything We Know So Far

At long last, Lil Uzi Vert‘s long-awaited album, Pink Tape, is almost here. The album is set to arrive this year, after months and months of delays. Over the course of the past few months, Uzi’s single, “Just Wanna Rock,” has gone viral, and proven to be a hit, as it has placed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. As of now, “Just Wanna Rock” is the only song that has been revealed from the album, but we’ve put together a nifty guide on what you need to know before the album arrives.

Release date Pink Tape is out 6/30 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here. Tracklist The tracklist for Pink Tape is yet to be revealed. However, it appears the album will have 26 songs, with “Just Wanna Rock” placing at track 15.

Features Collaborators on Pink Tape have not yet been revealed. Artwork The official album artwork for Pink Tape can be viewed below.