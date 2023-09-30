Lil Uzi Vert has had an eventful year. This summer, they dropped their highly anticipated Pink Tape album, which boasted hits like the Jersey Club banger “Just Wanna Rock” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Endless Fashion.” But it looks like only months after Pink Tape dropped will a new era of Uzi will soon be upon us. Last night (September 29), the rapper dropped a new song called “NFL,” which stands for “Never Fall In Luv.”

On “NFL,” Uzi keeps their heart on lock, coping with pain and doing their best to avoid future heartache.

“Big body, I feel no pain, I just spiked my soda like I’m in NFL / B*tch don’t call my phone, you heard I’m doin’ well / I don’t give two Fs, like a Fendi belt,” they rap on the song’s chorus.

The song’s accompanying visual features Uzi living the rockstar life, as he goes on shopping sprees, performs for fans, and runs through an emotional minefield, rife with trippy special CGI effects.

It’s likely that the song will appear on Uzi’s upcoming album, which is thought to be the third installment in their Luv Is Rage album series. Uzi teased Luv Is Rage 3 during their set at Listen Out Melbourne 2023 when asked about the album by a fan.

“You know I only drop Luv Is Rage when my heart is hurting,” they said. “It’s about that time. But you know, right now.”

In the meantime, you can see the “NFL” video above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.