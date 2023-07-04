After years of delays, Lil Uzi Vert finally released their highly anticipated album, Pink Tape. The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper secured guest features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and more. As fans continue to shift through the project, Uzi is making it clear that they’ve washed their hands of the body of work. Instead of following the trend of dropping an extended version of an album, Lil Uzi Vert has let supporters know that Pink Tape will not have a deluxe edition.

The entertainer appeared via audio on Twitch streamer Kani Rose’s broadcast. As fans flooded the live chat, they pushed Rose to ask the musician about their new album. When the gamer asked Uzi whether or not Pink Tape would have any additional iterations, they quickly answered, “No.”

However, Uzi clarified that they would release more music, saying, “But I will drop a whole ‘nother album.”

The album was caught up in controversy before its release when Lil Uzi Vert and their girlfriend JT (of City Girls) were involved in a physical altercation at the 2023 BET Awards.

Pink Tape is out now via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

