The two rappers are renowned for their collaborations but tracks featuring both Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti are few and far between. Most of their official collaborations took place shortly after both began garnering attention in earnest in 2016, with tracks like “Lookin,” “Wokeuplikethis,” and “Shoota” showing off their rambunctious chemistry, and a string of leaks online fueling fans’ hunger for more.

But they haven’t released that much music together over the years, especially after seemingly falling out after they failed to drop their highly anticipated rumored joint mixtape 16*29 and canceled the adjoining tour. That might change in the near future, though, as Uzi appeared to tease a new collaboration between the two rappers on Instagram. Posting a grainy closeup of what looks like a Renaissance painting, he tagged Carti and wrote, “Me and my luv about 2 take over the world.” Complex got a screenshot:



Fans worried that the two rappers might have some sort of disagreement after they spent much of 2020 trolling each other over their respective projects. However, in 2021, Carti brought out Uzi during his set at Rolling Loud in New York, proving that all is well and their trolling was likely all in good fun. With this announcement, fans have reason to be excited — although they’ll probably be a bit more skeptical now too, considering how many times these two have teased new projects that never materialized.

