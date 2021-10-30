carti-uzi-tf.jpg
Getty Image
Music

Playboi Carti Brought Out Lil Uzi Vert At Rolling Loud, So It Looks Like They’re Back On Good Terms

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

Back in 2017, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti were as thick as thieves. The two young rappers share a similar style and appeared to be friends in the industry, teasing a joint mixtape and eventually connecting several times in the next year. Though a joint tour was canceled due to Uzi’s need for “focus,” all seemed well between the two upstart, punk rap prodigies… that was, until rumors of beef between the two began to swirl after some online back and forths.

Last spring, Uzi trolled Carti’s new single “@ Meh” as “just meh,” and later continued to to troll Playboi by asking him about his release date, which had been moved a few times. But whatever was going on between these two internet pranksters seems to be all good IRL. At Rolling Loud in New York this past weekend, Carti brought Uzi out as a guest during his set, and the pair performed together. Let’s hope that means their collaborative mixtape is back on track, and maybe even that tour, and we can expect joint new music from both them and Megan Thee Stallion and Bree Runway in the next few weeks and months. Hey, 2021 is far from over and there’s always plenty of room for new rap. Check out some clips of the pair performing together below.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Wet’s Kelly Zutrau Is Uncharacteristically Happy With Her Band’s New Album, ‘Letter Blue’
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×