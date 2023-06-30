It’s been a little over two years since Lil Uzi Vert last released a full-length project, with that being his 2020 joint album Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future. His last solo effort came earlier that year with Eternal Atake and LUV vs. The World 2. All that to say that’s it been a while since Uzi delivered a full-length release. Though he numbed the wait with the Red & White EP, it truly comes to an end tonight with the release of The Pink Tape.

Ahead of its arrival tonight, Lil Uzi Vert went ahead and shared the tracklist for the project. The Pink Tape arrives with 26 songs including the fan-favorite “Just Wanna Rock.” Across the project, listeners will hear features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, Bring Me the Horizon, and BabyMetal.

You can view the tracklist for The Pink Tape below.

1. “Flooded The Face”

2. “Suicide Doors”

3. “Aye” Feat. Travis Scott

4. “Crush Em”

5. “Amped”

6. “x2”

7. “Died And Came Back”

8. “Spin Again”

9. “That Fiya”

10. “I Gotta”

11. “Endless Fashion” Feat. Nicki Minaj

12. “Mama, I’m Sorry”

13. “All Alone”

14. “Nakamura”

15. “Just Wanna Rock”

16. “Fire Alarm”

17. “CS”

18. “Werewolf” Feat. Bring Me the Horizon

19. “Pluto To Mars”

20. “Confession” Feat. Don Toliver

21. “Days Come And Go”

22. “Rehab”

23. “The End” Feat. BabyMetal

24. “Zoom (Bonus)”

25. “Of Course (Bonus)”

26. “Shardai (Bonus)”

The Pink Tape is out via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find out more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.