Days after George Floyd was killed by police officer in Minnesota on May 25, Lil Wayne went on his Young Money Radio show to speak about Floyd’s death. However, his awkwardly-worded statement failed to resonate with listeners. As a result, Wayne was subject to a high amount of criticism for his words, especially for his thoughts on the actions of the general public following his death. “Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something,” he said on the show. “Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something. What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something?”

Wayne returned Friday with another Young Money Radio show episode, in which he clarified his comments while speaking to Killer Mike. “Mike, last week people misinterpreted my words,” he said. “I respect the effort of the people to seek justice and what they doin’. I just knew it was time for more action than a tweet. Also, my mama always told me—I sat in the passenger seat getting picked up from school every day and dropped off. I would look outside that window in the ‘hood, so you gon’ see situations when you riding home. I might make a comment or give my opinion on what I just saw.”

Wayne also said his mom would reprimand him for what he said, saying she would tell him to mind his own business. He also said his comments came from his experiences as a youth: “I’m from New Orleans where, what we’re seeing ladies and gentlemen around the world finally because [of] the cameraphones and all that, baby, we went through that every day. We saw that, we went through that every week.”

You can listen to Wayne clarify his comments on the reaction to Floyd’s death in the video above, starting around the 3:50 mark.