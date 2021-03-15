Perhaps this year more than ever, a good handful of prominent artists have made it clear that they have major issues with the Grammys and the Recording Academy. The most prevalent example is The Weeknd, who may never be involved in the show again if he keeps up his end of the boycott he announced just days ago. Lil Wayne has also expressed his discontent, and now, the day after the Grammys, he has done so as economically as possible.

Today, the rapper tweeted simply, “F*k the Grammys.”

Fuk the Grammys — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 15, 2021

This isn’t the first time this Grammys cycle he criticized the show. Back towards the end of 2020, Wayne openly wondered why he didn’t get nominated or invited to the show this year, tweeting, “As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

Technically, Wayne did find his name on the list of this year’s Grammy nominees, although not for anything he did musically: His album Funeral was nominated for Best Recording Package, an award the album did not end up winning.