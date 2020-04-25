On Friday night, Lil Wayne launched a new form of communication with the world: his Beats 1 radio show, Young Money Radio. According to Billboard, Weezy promised the show would include “heavyweights calling in discussing sports, music, comedy, everything.” Based on the first episode, he delivered on that promise.

Lil Wayne previewing a new song with Jessie Reyez off the Funeral deluxe #YoungMoneyRadio pic.twitter.com/XDYDYDu8SL — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) April 25, 2020

Lil Wayne ending #YoungMoneyRadio with another new song called Help f/ Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/3BH114tfwe — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) April 25, 2020

The show’s maiden voyage included plenty of celebrity appearances, as well as the announcement that a deluxe edition of Funeral would arrive “soon.” Wayne teased two new songs, one with Tory Lanez and the other Jessie Reyez. While speaking about the Jessie Reyez-featured track, Wayne called the Canadian singer onto the show and gave her a warm welcome before discussing the song.

“I want to speak on some artists that is involved with the deluxe, and they’re also artists that I have a lot of respect for and I think they’re dope,” he said as he introduced Reyez. “Reason I bring it up like that is cause maybe y’all didn’t know too much about me knowing these artists.” The two then discussed their quarantine habits, which included meditation and vocal warm-ups. Following his call with Reyez, Wayne previewed his collaboration with Tory Lanez, entitled “Help.”

As for the rest of the show, Wayne was joined by Deion Sanders and New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell, and he made additional calls to Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and Babyface. Lastly, Wayne shared with Babyface the story of how the legendary R&B singer, Betty Wright, influenced him to play guitar: “She actually told me to come see her, she said she got these four strings she wanna show me, and she said ‘with these four strings, you’re gonna be able to play every song and any song’ so I cannot wait to see her.”

Check out the videos above to hear previews from the deluxe edition of Funeral.