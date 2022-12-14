Who knew that police officer could double as influencers? Apparently, they can. In a recent video shared to TikTok, a Florida Police department used Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” to soundtrack a recent drug seizure.

In the video, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced its narcotics detectives were able to seize nearly $1.1 million “in illegal drug money off the street” before dancing and singing along to the 2008 smash hit.

“Christmas is canceled for these two drug dealers, and the streets are cleared of drugs, guns, and a milli,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. The video then cuts to a cringy montage where authorities count all the dirty money they had collected from the raid.

Oh wow police making drug bust TikToks now 😭 nasty work pic.twitter.com/GhXaT4UFoq — Certified Lover Girl 🦉 (@itsNellzz) December 10, 2022

The critically acclaimed track won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 2009 and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wayne has become a commercial juggernaut throughout his almost three-decade career. This past September, along with celebrating his 4oth birthday, the New Orleans rapper earned 22 new RIAA certifications, including one for “A Milli,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Love Me,” featuring Drake and Future, and more.

His protégé, Drake, has also earned some new RIAA certifications. Most recently, the Canadian rapper became the highest-selling singles artist in RIAA history, surpassing Eminem.