Five years ago, in the midst of his contract dispute with Birdman and Cash Money Records, Lil Wayne shared his Free Weezy Album exclusively on Tidal. The project arrived after he filed a $51 million lawsuit against Birdman and shared his Sorry 4 The Wait 2 mixtape, one that arrived at the top of 2015 and featured a number of disses towards the Cash Money boss. To celebrate the project’s five year anniversary, Lil Wayne re-released the Free Weezy Album on Apple Music and Spotify on Friday.

Giving fans another treat to celebrate the five-year anniversary of Free Weezy Album, Lil Wayne shared the video for the project’s intro track, “Glory.” Standing at a mountain top, Lil Wayne fires off the lyrics to the song, effortlessly drilling viewers with his trademark punchlines.

A few edits to the project’s original 16 songs which featured Wiz Khalifa, Jeezy, Bibi Bournelly, and more, the rerelease of Free Weezy Album does not include four tracks — “He’s Dead,” “I Feel Good,” “Thinking Bout You,” and “Without You” — and includes a new addition in, “We Livin’ Like That.”

The new release also arrives after Wayne revealed he and longtime producer Mannie Fresh would offer a joint project once the coronavirus pandemic concluded.

Watch the video for “Glory” above.

Free Weezy Album is available now via Young Money and Republic on all platforms. Get it here.