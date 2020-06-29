For years, fans have wondered when former Cash Money collaborators Lil Wayne and Mannie Fresh plan to release a joint album. The chemistry between the rapper and producer is undeniable, resulting in two decades of hits reaching back to Wayne’s start in the rap game as a member of Hot Boyz and including “Bring It Back” from Tha Carter, “Go DJ” from Tha Carter II, and “Mahogany” from Funeral. Those fans now have a better idea of when that joint project will land thanks to the latest episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio podcast.

Video-chatting with his longtime friend, Lil Wayne brings up the fans who have been clamoring for the project for the past several years. “Everybody knows the chemistry started with me and you,” he says, “And they always wanna know when we gonna have the actual Wayne/Fresh project.” Mannie excitedly replies that he’s already “packing up computers” to come to Wayne as soon as the rapper’s schedule is cleared. “If that don’t work, come out here,” Fresh says, enticing Wayne with the prospect of “the whole backyard” to record and skate in.

The two explain why there’s been a relative dearth of songs featuring them both in recent times — mostly owing to saving those records for a potential joint project — before solidifying their plan for the project. “2021, after this whole coronavirus bullsh*t is over with, we will drop the album,” Fresh promises. “Only me and him.” Wayne admits he can’t wait to hear it, and that sentiment is likely shared by fans.

So for the love of Wayne, Fresh, and good hip-hop, please wear your mask so coronavirus can go away and we can get this project.

Watch a clip of Mannie’s interview with Wayne above.