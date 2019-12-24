Lil Wayne’s Jet Was Searched For Drugs And Guns By Federal Authorities

Lil Wayne was reportedly onboard a private jet that federal agents searched for drugs and guns yesterday, according to the Miami Herald. Miami-Dade Police say they received a tip about weapons and marijuana aboard the plane and notified federal agents who obtained a search warrant and stopped the plane at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, where they reportedly found cocaine and a gun. Wayne was cleared to leave the scene and no charges were filed, but the Herald says that could change.

The plane was arriving to Miami, where Lil Wayne has a home in Miami Beach, from California. The initial report caused a buzz on social media due to its proximity and similarity to the events preceding the death of the 21-year-old Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, who suffered a seizure during a luggage search at Midway Airport in Illinois. He was treated for overdose at the scene and pronounced dead at the hospital despite being awake when paramedics arrived.

Incidentally, Wayne has had his own rough experiences with seizures while traveling. In 2016, he suffered seizures in Las Vegas and Nebraska, and in 2017 he was again hospitalized in a hotel in Chicago.

All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 24, 2019

Fortunately, Wayne’s gone more than a year without issue and his most recent run-in with the law had a better outcome than his last one in May of this year, where he was forced to cancel his set at Miami Rolling Loud. In fact, he seemed to be jovial about the whole situation, signing into Twitter later in the evening to tweet: “All goody!” he wrote, before offering a sports-related explanation. “I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!!”