With less than two weeks left until his presidency officially comes to an end, Donald Trump has reportedly prepared a list of potential names to pardon before he exits office. According Bloomberg and those familiar with the matter, his list includes senior White House officials, family members, and himself of course, but it’s a pair of notable names in the music industry on the list that has caught some people’s attention.

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black both appear on the president’s list of potential pardons. Lil Wayne infamously posed with the president for a picture back in October after they met about Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan.” Wayne is currently facing firearm charges after a December 2019 incident at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport with federal agents. An anonymous tip led agents to search the rapper’s plane where they discovered a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun in his possession. As a result, he was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one he pled guilty to, and faces up to 10 years in prison due to a prior gun charge on his criminal record.

Kodak Black, on the other hand, is currently in prison after he was charged with falsifying paperwork to obtain a firearm. Celebrities like rapper Lil Yachty and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson both asked the president to pardon Black. Jackson also promised a $1 million donation in a now-deleted tweet to charity if the president pardoned Kodak.

Other names who are being considered for a pardon include Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Stephen Miller, personnel chief John McEntee, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

(via Bloomberg)