Lil Wayne reveals how he’s been keeping busy during quarantine in the double video for his Funeral singles “Piano Trap” and “Not Me”: By going to the skate park and jumping off railings. The video is directed by Ricky x Willis and shot in a low-fi style reminiscent of skate videos — a creative way to circumvent the inability to hire a typical, multi-person crew for the shoot due to the coronavirus. As he told Rolling Stone, “I’ve found skateboarding to be a release from life and all this shit in general.”

Wayne’s video lands on the tail end of a triumphant weekend for the 37-year-old rapper, who debuted his Young Money Radio on Apple Music Friday. The first episode featured appearances from the mayor of New Orleans, Deion Sanders, Travis Scott, Wayne’s favorite rapper Lil Baby, and Jessie Reyez. During the show, Wayne also announced his contribution to COVID-19 efforts, a $200,000 donation to New Orleans’ World Central Kitchen from Wayne’s One Family Foundation. He also appeared on a new song with Chance The Rapper — and Young Thug(!), perhaps implying that he and his former rival have buried the hatchet in light of the life-threatening disease.

Finally, Wayne also announced the deluxe version of his mega-sized recent release, previewing a pair of tracks that featured Canadian stars Jessie Reyez and Tory Lanez.

Watch the extended video for “Piano Trap” and “Not Me” above.

