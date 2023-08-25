drake lil yachty 2022
Lil Yachty Thinks ‘Y’all Stupid’ For Believing Drake’s Album Was Coming Out Today, But He Found A Silver Lining

Drake hasn’t revealed the release date for his new album, For All The Dogs, but it looked like Amazon Music did last week, when a tweet from the streaming platform indicated it was coming on August 25. That is of course today, and when midnight rolled around, the album was nowhere to be found. Lil Yachty has some thoughts on that.

Shortly after midnight this morning, he reminded people that no official source actually said the album was scheduled to drop that night, tweeting, “y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight.”

He had pretty much the same message in a TikTok video he posted around the same time, saying, “By the way, I know y’all thought For All The Dogs was coming out tonight: Joke’s on y’all because nobody ever said that it was. Gotta stop believing sh*t you see on the internet.”

Yachty then saw an opportunity for a plug and took it, continuing, “Second of all: I dropped tonight, you know what I’m saying? Check out that new ‘Tesla.’ Wow, that’s oh so shameless, mentioning Drake’s name to plug myself, but whatever. I just dropped. No brakes, still going, I’m going to drop a song every week for the rest of the year. Ah!”

@lilyachty

shameless plug, tesla out now

♬ TESLA – Lil Yachty

So, no Drake today, but a bunch of Yachty for the next few months.

