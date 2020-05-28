Lil Yachty kicked off March with one of the year’s finest music videos so far, for “Oprah’s Bank Account.” The clip featured him as an Oprah-like talk show host interviewing Drake and DaBaby, and it served as a teaser of the guests that would end up appearing on the tracklist for the since-announced Lil Boat 3. The album is set to drop tomorrow, and ahead of that, he has shared the full tracklist.

The 19-song effort of course features “Oprah’s Bank Account,” and there are plenty of other guest spots on top of that. “T.D” is particularly loaded, as it features ASAP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, and Tierra Whack. Elwhere on the album, Future, Mike Will Made-It, Draft Day, Lil Keed, Lil Durk, and Young Thug can be found.

Check out the full Lil Boat 3 tracklist below.

1. “Top Down”

2. “Wock In Stock”

3. “Split/Whole Time”

4. “T.D” Feat. ASAP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, and Tierra Whack

5. “Pardon Me” Feat. Future and Mike Will Made-It

6. “Demon Time” Feat. Draft Day

7. “Black Jesus”

8. “From Down Bad”

9. “Love Jones”

10. “Can’t Go”

11. “Oprah’s Bank Account” Feat. Drake and DaBaby

12. “Range Rover Sports Truck” Feat. Lil Keed

13. “Lemon Head”

14. “Don’t Forget”

15. “Up There Music”

16. “Westside”

17. “Till The Morning” Feat. Lil Durk and Young Thug

18. “Whew’ Chile”

19. “Concrete Boys”