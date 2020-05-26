Lil Yachty isn’t king of the teens anymore, but that doesn’t stop him from still being able to party like a kid in the video for “Split/Whole Time,” his latest single from the upcoming Lil Boat 3. The video opens with a typical rap video treatment — foreign cars, crowded crew scene, big-name rapper cameo (Playboi Carti, who’s been cropping up a lot lately while avoiding releasing Whole Lotta Red) — but quickly switches to something we haven’t seen yet: A private party in a trampoline park.

You may have seen a Sky Zone party on your Instagram feed if you follow any parents — they’re pretty big with kids and for good reason. The trampoline park chain offers them a chance to do what they would do anyway: Bounce off walls (and the floors and pretty much everything else). Parents love them too, because they only require a marginal amount of supervision and give the kids plenty of ways to burn off all that excess energy and wear themselves out. Basketball goals, foam block pits, and other games allow for a modicum of organization too. Lil Yachty and his friends may not exactly be the target audience, but go for broke in the video, proving that you’re never too old to enjoy the simple things in life.

Yachty’s Lil Boat 3 is due on 5/29 and also includes the comeback single “Oprah’s Bank Account” with DaBaby and Drake.

Watch Lil Yachty’s “Split/Whole Time” video above.