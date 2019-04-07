The ‘How High 2’ Trailer Was Released And It Stars Lil Yachty

04.07.19 1 hour ago

Fans of the cult classic movie How High starring Method Man and Redman will finally get a sequel, some 18 years after the first. The sequel stars “Yacht Club” rapper Lil Yachty and Wild ‘n Out star DC Young Fly, whose call to adventure begins after finding a Weed Bible with magical kush in their basement. The trailer proclaims itself as “a buddy comedy of… blunt proportions,” with the two protagonists selling their magical kush in order to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up.

Stars of the first iteration of How High, Method Man and Redman, are reportedly not cast in the movie, but could make cameo appearances. Mike Epps will revive his iconic role as Baby Powder. Cameos will also be made by Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, Justine Skye, DeRay Davis, and Nene Leakes.

The movie is sure to be hilarious, as it was written by written by Family Guy’s Shawn Ries and Artie Johann, Workaholics’ Alex Blagg, and Powerless’ Neel Shah. How High 2 will premiere on MTV on 4/20.

Although Lil Yachty stars in a movie about marijuana, the rapper insists he doesn’t partake himself.

The original How High follows two young stoners as they try to fit in and get good grades at Harvard University after discovering a strain of magical weed.

View this post on Instagram

How High (2001)

A post shared by How High Movie (@howhighmovie) on

Around The Web

TAGSDC Young FlyHow High 2Lil Yachty
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP