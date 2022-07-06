An early aughts favorite has returned: Limewire is back, and this time, you won’t have to worry about potentially crapping out your computer with viruses, as the new iteration of Limewire is a 100-percent legal NFT marketplace.

Austrian brothers Paul and Julian Zehetmayr purchased the rights to Limewire back in March, as they announced their plans to convert the once-notorious peer-to-peer file sharing platform into a marketplace for music non-fungible tokens.

“We see a huge demand in the entertainment space for platforms that recognize and appreciate artists for their talent and put them in the driver’s seat,” said the Zehetmayrs in a statement. “Limewire presents a new commercial opportunity for artists of all sizes and genres to engage with their fans, gain more exposure in a unique way, and retain more of their earnings.”

Reigning in the new era of Limewire are artists across a variety of genres, including Brandy, Nicky Jam, Aitch, Dillon Francis, Soulja Boy, and Travis Barker. Some of the NFT products include new music, behind-the-scenes videos, and exclusive artwork.

“I have always been interested in Web3 and NFTs so I am pretty stoked to release my first NFT collection and to do it on Limewire,” said Barker. “I hope that my NFT collection will inspire aspiring artists and fans who want to learn about my creative journey and how I make music. Limewire has created a platform that makes exciting content like this accessible to all of my fans — even ones who are unfamiliar with Web3.”