Red Bull Media House

“The vision and the goal is still the same: To throw a party in outer space.”

After a statement like that, it’s easy to think Coloma Kaboomsky is kidding. But when he talks about his goals for Link Miami Rebels, the immigrant collective community he co-founded in 2009 with fellow Miami promoter, David Denese, Kaboomsky’s deadpan never wavers. Sitting in their sunlit office in Miami, it’s only a slight twinkle in his eye and a slow, sly smile that imply he knows his plan sounds outrageous — but that hasn’t slowed him down in the slightest.

“Perspective is incredibly important,” Kaboomsky continued. “It’s probably the most important thing we could learn while we’re here. That’s what we try to provide in our club — a transcendent type of feeling for everybody involved. For people to get a positive experience and take that with them through their everyday travels of the 9-5 system that we’re in.”

As the Link Miami Rebels have grown in stature, even purchasing their own venue (Club Space) a few years ago, Kaboomsky’s reputation has begun to precede him. Known affectionately as the “mayor” of Miami nightlife, his commitment to creating an alternative to the exclusive guest list and bottle service-driven elements of the city’s electronic music scene has resulted in an underground community, mostly centered around Club Space.

Walking into the club for the first time earlier in the weekend, these differences are unmistakable. Glancing around the stage, I spotted a dreamcatcher hanging above the DJ booth — a first for me. Such a diverging aesthetic from what I normally experience in clubs signaled that something different was going on here, a shift in priorities toward spiritual and communal elements.

Typically, the dress code of short, skin-tight dresses and towering high heels have kept me out of late night club culture — and even away from electronic music as a whole — as have expensive-looking tables and cordoned-off areas where only VIPs could go. But hanging at Club Space around 3 AM offered an experience that didn’t fit the stereotype. Plenty of people were in t-shirts, jeans, and sneakers, and passed trays of espresso shots and fresh juice, which made dancing into the early morning light and cheerful, the opposite of an alcohol-drenched night. Instead of being blocked off by tables for bottle service, the dance floor was large and expansive — and most of the crowd stayed out there instead of on the fringes, moving all night as the music rose and fell with each DJ’s subsequent set. By the time we left around 7 AM, I wanted to come back every night.

“I think nightlife transcends into daytime,” Kaboomsky said. “Nightlife is something that can be one-dimensional, but it can also be omnidirectional. It can take a lot of shifting forms. It depends what you do with it, how you guide the community.”