Little Mix’s New Single With Nicki Minaj Is Bouncy Pop Perfection

The wait is over: UK girl group Little Mix have finally released “Woman Like Me,” the first single from their upcoming fifth album. “Woman Like Me” is a reggae-influenced dance-pop banger. Tight harmonies from Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall accompany a bouncy, danceable beat. Nicki Minaj, who loves lending a verse to pop superstars, is featured on “Woman Like Me.”

Before the release of “Woman Like Me,” Little Mix shared on Instagram that the song is “about celebrating incredible women in every shape and form.” Little Mix celebrate loud, powerful women who aren’t afraid to speak their minds (“I always say what I’m feeling / I was born without a zip on my mouth”) or afraid to embrace their femininity (“I like my coffee with two sugars in it /

High heels and my jewelry dripping”). In the two-year break since their last album, Glory Days, Little Mix noticed a lack of girl power anthems on the radio. “We don’t feel like there are enough places to celebrate women right now…so we wanted to make one!”

Since Little Mix formed in the 2011 season of The X Factor, the band has been massive in their native UK. Their four albums have sold over 45 million copies worldwide, and “Shout Out to My Ex” (the lead single from their last album, Glory Days peaked at No. 1 on the UK Singles charts. None of their singles have hit quite as hard in the US yet, but hopefully “Woman Like Me” will change that.