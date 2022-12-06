Well, here’s some unexpected but very welcome news. After releasing the triumphant Sometimes I Might Be Introvert just last year, Little Simz has already announced its follow-up, No Thank You. Considered one of the best albums of 2021 Sometimes I Might Be Introvert helped earn the UK rapper a Best New Artist award at the 2022 BRIT Awards as well as the Mercury Prize — considered by many to be the highest honor for a British musician. Now, with a new album on the way, Simz’s one-woman British Invasion of the US will likely continue unabated — and that, my friends, is absolutely a good thing.

For one thing, it’ll give Simz a second chance at organizing a US tour. Unfortunately, she canceled the originally planned tour for SIMBI because the financial obligation would leave her worse off. Like many independent artists, Simz relies on touring and merchandise to make the majority of her income and like many of her peers, the continuing pandemic and the changes its forced on the industry, including other pre-existing trends that were exacerbated recently, her out-of-pocket expenses would have been greater than her revenue had she continued with the tour plans. Thankfully, she has a new album on the way, which will only generate more opportunities for her to cross the pond and raise her global profile with No Thank You.

You can pre-save No Thank You here.