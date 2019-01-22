All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 21.

Wednesday, January 23

Chrome Sparks @ Teragram Ballroom [Tickets]

For New Years, Brooklyn-based producer Chrome Sparks released his EP Be On Fire and it is the follow-up to his 2018 self-titled debut album. The project is a hidden gem and was named as one of Uproxx’s “Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week” upon its release. See him live while he’s over on this side of the country.

Thursday, January 24

Blueface @ OHM Nightclub [Tickets]

Blueface is one of hip-hop’s loudest names in the game right now. His popular cuts “Thotiana” (which has a version with YG on the way) and “Bleed It” are currently taking over the internet and his wave has even caught the attention of Drake, who recently co-signed the Famous Cryp. He’s also been seen in the studio with Quavo. Part of Blueface’s appeal is how crazy hype his shows get just based on Twitter and Instagram clips, now here’s a chance to experience the rising star do it live.

Friday, January 25

Lera Lynn @ Troubadour [Tickets]

Nashville-based artist Lera Lynn latest release Plays Well With Others sees the singer-songwriter collaborating with various artists such as Dylan LeBlanc and Rodney Crowell for a storytelling experience. Lynn is following up from making music for season two of HBO’s True Detective.

Saturday, January 26

Kelly Clarkson @ Staples Center [Tickets]

Kelly Clarkson won American Idol in 2002 and still as relevant as ever, 17 years later. In 2017, she released her eighth studio album Meaning Of Life, which made its at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. For an honest display of authentic talent it must be noted, Clarkson’s sophomore effort Breakaway earned her two Grammys and her Christmas album Wrapped In Red has essentially become a holiday staple. Her appearance at the Staples Center will bring all these threads of a fantastic career into one stunning pop show.