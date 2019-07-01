Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of July 1.

Friday, July 5

Leon Bridges @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

R&B soul singer Leon Bridges might be young but he sings with the heart of someone who has lived on this planet before. The Texas-bred singer impressed with his sophomore album Good Thing last year which was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards along with its track “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” which won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Shawn Mendes @ Staples Center [Tickets]

Beloved Shawn Mendes delivered his Billboard No. 1 self-titled third studio album Shawn Mendes: The Album in May of last year. The album was so good, it got nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and his track “In My Blood” got a nod for Song Of The Year. Shawn’s world wide tour is currently in progress and it hits the city of Los Angeles two nights in a row.

Fredo Bang @ Los Globos [Tickets]

Nearly a year ago, Fredo Bang’s catchy breakout track “Oouuhh” went viral. The Baton Rouge native even got Kevin Gates on the remix and now he’s touring all over the country.

Saturday, July 6

