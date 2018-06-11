All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time this week.

Monday, June 11

New West Records

Justin Townes Earle and Lydia Loveless @ Troubadour [Tickets]
William Tyler and Julianna Barwick @ Zebulon [Tickets]

Tuesday, June 12

Getty Image

Dirty Projectors @ El Rey Theatre [Sold Out]
Rich The Kid @ Sevilla [Tickets]
Sugarland @ Santa Barbara Bowl [Tickets]

Wednesday, June 13

Jason Frank Rothenberg

Dirty Projectors @ El Rey Theatre [Tickets]
Smoke DZA @ Constellation Room at the Observatory [Tickets]

