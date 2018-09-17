All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

09.17.18 2 hours ago
Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of August 17.

Monday, September 17

Charlie Puth @ Grammy Museum at LA Live [Sold Out]

Puth is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, but he’s also more than that: His new album, Voicenotes, has earned him a critical respect that not a lot of people saw coming.

Tuesday, September 18

Foster The People @ The Observatory [Sold Out]

The “Pumped Up Kicks” band is currently touring behind Sacred Hearts Club, their 2017 album that saw the group experimenting with some new sounds.

Lauryn Hill and Dave Chappelle @ Hollywood Bowl [Tickets]

A pair of cultural legends from the 2000s are taking over the Hollywood Bowl, and that sounds fine to me.

The Neighbourhood (with Porches) @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

The alternative indie pop group released their self-titled third album this year, and they’re joined by Porches, whose own new record, The House, is some truly bold indie pop.

Wednesday, September 19

Foster The People @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Miguel (with DVSN) @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

Miguel’s 2017 album War & Leisure was an R&B triumph, and pairing his psychedelic sound with the alternative R&B of Dvsn means a good night is on its way.

Thursday, September 20

Arcade Fire @ Greek Theatre [Tickets]

Arcade Fire has been one of the world’s best live bands for a while now, a title that they still hold today.

Jonathan Wilson @ Fonda Theatre [Tickets]

Wilson has worked with the likes of Father John Misty, but he’s a delightful performer in his own right as well.

The National (with Phoebe Bridgers) @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Matt Berninger and company are morose indie rock heroes, while Bridgers is starting to take over the world with her own emotional tunes.

Ryley Walker @ Moroccan Lounge [Tickets]

Walker has band jam origins, which makes for a good live show, especially considering he’s combined them with a more focused direction on his latest album, Deafman Glance.

