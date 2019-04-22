Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of April 22.

Monday, April 22

Gunna @ Irving Plaza [Tickets]

Gunna’s one of hip-hop’s finest up-and-comers, and he had one of February’s best rap albums.

The National @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

The National is one of the most revered and exciting indie rock groups of the past couple decades, which should be enough to get you out of the house.

Wednesday, April 24

Girlpool (with Hatchie) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg [Tickets]

Two rising indie favorites on the same bill ought to make for a superlative night.

Wu-Tang Clan @ S.O.B.’s [Tickets]

The legendary hip-hop crew actually is something to f*ck with.

Thursday, April 25

Girlpool (with Hatchie) @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets]

Kodak Black @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom [Tickets]

Black ended 2018 with his first No. 1 album, Dying To Live.