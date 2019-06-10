Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of June 10.

Monday, June 10

Beach House @ Brooklyn Steel [Tickets]

If you’re looking for the ultimate dream pop experience, Beach House is emblematic of the genre.

Wednesday, June 12

The National (with Courtney Barnett) @ Prospect Park Bandshell [Tickets]

The National just released one of the finest albums of their career. Pair them with one of Australia’s best and you’re in for a night.

Thursday, June 13

Real Estate @ Brooklyn Bowl [Tickets]

Real Estate’s breezy brand of indie rock is a delight live, and they’re touring in support of their excellent 2017 album, In Mind.