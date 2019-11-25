There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting. Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of November 25.

Monday, November 25 Young MA @ The Bowery Ballroom [Tickets] The Brooklyn rapper is fresh off the release of her esteemed debut album, Herstory In The Making. Tuesday, November 26 100 Gecs @ Zone One, Elsewhere [Tickets] 100 Gecs recently became the most appropriate FishCenter musical guest of all time. Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets] Dylan is a legend, and he’ll be in the area all week. David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets] Byrne, another legend, is currently performing his American Utopia show at the Hudson Theatre. Jaden Smith and Willow Smith @ Terminal 5 [Tickets] The sibling duo decided to close out the year by going on a month-long tour together.

Wednesday, November 27 Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets] David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets] Thursday, November 28 Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets]

Friday, November 29 David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets] Saturday, November 30 Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre [Tickets] David Byrne @ Hudson Theatre [Tickets]