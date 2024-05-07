Lizzo’s Tree-Like 2024 Met Gala Dress Had Fans Thinking She Is Groot

Last night’s Met Gala festivities served up some truly classic, head-turning, head-scratching, eyebrow-raising ensembles that will surely be remembered among some of the events most creative. Doja Cat took an interesting angle on the flowers theme, while Usher’s dramatic look inspired comparisons to all kinds of pop culture superheroes. Another star whose outfit generated a ton of buzz on social media was Lizzo, whose form-fitting brown dress and accompanying headdress had many users making arboreal observations, including “I Am Groot.”

lizzo looking like a tree in a school play pic.twitter.com/gpTLrsBhlz — Moana Lisa (@mvrv_m) May 7, 2024

interviewer: who designed your look? Lizzo: i am groot https://t.co/Vs0fL4d9OI — Randy Watson Reborn (@JoeThaPoliceman) May 7, 2024

The star recently drew plenty of social media attention after posting about being “tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” leading some to speculate that she was announcing her departure from the music business. However, she later clarified her statement in another post, “When I say I quit, I mean quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music.”

Her comments may have been spurred by having to deal with an ongoing lawsuit from some of her former dancers, who alleged that she created a hostile work environment. She has since requested a dismissal from the suit, as many of the complaints lodged within it pertain to Lizzo’s dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, whom the plaintiffs say made inappropriate sexual comments.