In August, the world was shocked by the news that Lizzo was being sued by three of her former dancers over accusations of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment. Although the “Bad Day” singer maintains her innocence, she’s decided to keep a low profile, with minimal public appearances unrelated to work. There have been countless unsubstantiated nuggets of information to come out, but for the most part, due to the case being an ongoing legal matter, not much has been known until now.

On Friday, October 27, Rolling Stone obtained a new motion filed by Lizzo’s representatives. According to the outlet, Lizzo, via her team, has reportedly asked the courts to dismiss the sexual harassment lawsuit, citing the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statute.

“Plaintiffs missed flights, arrived late and hungover to rehearsals and drunk to performances, entered into consensual sexual relationships with male crew members on tour, exhibited a rapid decline in the quality of their dancing and professionalism, and ultimately conspired to make and disseminate an unauthorized recording of a creative meeting with Lizzo and the dance cast,” read the filling.

The documentation continued, “Plaintiffs had it all, and they blew it. Instead of taking any accountability for their actions, Plaintiffs filed this lawsuit against Defendants out of spite and in pursuit of media attention, public sympathy, and a quick payday with minimal effort.”

The accusers have spoken to news outlets and appeared on televised programming, such as Today, to discuss their allegations.

