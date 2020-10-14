The presidential election is just three weeks away, and in a normal year the bulk of voters would wait until early November to cast their votes. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced voters to find alternatives to in-person voting. Looking to do her part to get out the vote, Lizzo has taken the initiative to set up a new phone line that offers registration information and more.

“Hey YOU. Have you felt the same disconnect from this country?” Lizzo posted on her Instagram feed. “Have YOU felt like this nation is your house but not your home? It’s because we are on stolen land trying to live within laws written by white men FOR white men in 1787.” She added, “I see YOU using your power of protest and your freedom of speech. I see YOU unlearning the narrow scope of our history and seeking the truth. ITS TIME TO USE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE. WE NEED YOU. DID YOU KNOW?”

Lizzo also noted that 40% of eligible voters failed to vote in the 2016 election. “IF YOU WANT TO VOTE BUT DONT KNOW WHERE TO START: Text LIZZOBEVOTING to 26797 to make sure you’re registered to vote, confirm your polling location, and get reminders for all your elections,” her post concluded.

