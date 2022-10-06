Lizzo had a great time playing a crystal flute that was owned by President James Madison: “B*tch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight,” she said at her show. The event was so pleasant that the star received another invitation.

Per Madison’s Montpelier and TMZ, the “About Damn Time” singer was invited to Madison’s 2,650-acre Virginia estate called Montpelier to play for a private tour. Hopefully Lizzo makes the trip out, and maybe some videos will capture the special moment.

Conservatives will likely be mad to hear this, considering they were already mad about her playing of the crystal flute. The frequently-upset Ben Shapiro tweeted: “This Lizzo-flute controversy is a perfect example of what I have termed Face Tattoo Phenomenon™: the phenomenon whereby someone does something deliberately controversial in an attempt to draw attention, and then acts offended when you notice.” He added: “If all we had seen was the clip of Lizzo playing the flute in the halls of the Library of Congress while wearing a semi-modest outfit, everyone would have shrugged. But that’s not the clip everyone championed as groundbreaking: it was the clip where she bragged about twerking.”

Wait ’til he hears about this!