Despite initially wanting to keep the relationship under wraps, Lizzo offered her fans a sweet glimpse into her new romance with Myke Wright.

The Michigan singer announced her recent bliss via Instagram this past summer at a “For Your Consideration” event in Los Angeles. Lizzo posted a compilation of photos, including a few snaps of the happy couple.

“Ima boss ass b*tch, b*tch, b*tch, b*tch, b*tch, b*tch, b*tch #FYC,” she wrote in her caption.

Lizzo and Wright’s relationship dates back to 2016 when the couple met and eventually worked together as co-hosts and stars of MTV’s Wonderland, US Weekly reports.

Romance rumors began to swirl about the duo in the spring of 2021 after the “Good as Hell” singer and Wright were caught cuddling and kissing. Around that time, she also shared an Instagram video of her engaging in a lip lock with a mysterious man out of the frame.

Not long after, Lizzo stopped by SiriusXM’s Radio Andy to chat with host Andy Cohen, confirming that she was dating someone special who wasn’t bothered by her fame and success.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all. [Fame is] not even a factor,” she told Cohen.

Fast forward to August 2022, the singer was seen holding hands with her man in New York shortly before she performed at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

In other news, the singer has plans to add a second North American leg of her The Special 2our, with Latto staying on as the opener.