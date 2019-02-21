Nice Life/Atlantic.

Overseas for the BRIT Awards last night, Lizzo treated UK listeners to a session in the BBC Live Lounge. Along with her own single “Juice,” the Minneapolis singer/rapper performed a cover of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

Lizzo called Cyrus her “fave,” telling Live Lounge host Clara Amfo that she’s always felt a connection with the other singer. “I came out with Lizzobangers back in 2013, she came out with Miley Bangerz — we, like, both had that at the same moment. I was twerking onstage, she was twerking onstage. I just feel like we’re soul sisters, you know?”

Lizzo slowed down the arrangement of “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” a little for her cover, amping up the song’s emotional power. Done by Cyrus and Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” is a bass-driven, disco-inspired banger, but Lizzo turned it into an R&B power ballad. She changed the lyrics a little, too, belting out “Nothing breaks like my heart” towards the end. Many of Lizzo’s songs are high-energy and confident, but it’s neat to see her embrace this more vulnerable, sensitive side, too.

You can listen to Lizzo’s performances in the Live Lounge here. (“Juice” starts at 01:40, and “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” at 07:48.)

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.