Music

Lizzo Shares Her Love For ‘Pink’ In Her Jubilant Song From The ‘Barbie’ Movie Soundtrack

The Barbie movie is out today, yet the most exciting part for some might be the release of the soundtrack. From Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” to Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” the album is unmatched.

Lizzo’s “Pink” was a highly anticipated track that wasn’t shared as a single, along with songs by Sam Smith and Tame Impala. It has her typically buoyant, extravagant ambiance and her confident vocals: “In pink, goes with everything / Beautiful from head to toe / I’m read’ to go, you know, you know,” she sings. “It’s pink, good enough to drink / We like other colors / But pink just looks so good on us.”

Last month, Lizzo spoke about how Beyoncé has influenced her. “Today was one of those days where I was very angry, very angry at the world,” she said. “Saw a lot of mean sh*t about me on the internet, and I wanted to give up. There are days where the hate outweighs the love so badly that I want to quit music and just disappear. I definitely have enough money to go and buy a farm and just never f*ck with anybody ever again, because f*ck everybody. Then, I reminded myself to get up, get out, and get some sun, and I put on Renaissance.”

Listen to “Pink” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×