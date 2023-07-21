The Barbie movie is out today, yet the most exciting part for some might be the release of the soundtrack. From Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” to Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” the album is unmatched.

Lizzo’s “Pink” was a highly anticipated track that wasn’t shared as a single, along with songs by Sam Smith and Tame Impala. It has her typically buoyant, extravagant ambiance and her confident vocals: “In pink, goes with everything / Beautiful from head to toe / I’m read’ to go, you know, you know,” she sings. “It’s pink, good enough to drink / We like other colors / But pink just looks so good on us.”

Last month, Lizzo spoke about how Beyoncé has influenced her. “Today was one of those days where I was very angry, very angry at the world,” she said. “Saw a lot of mean sh*t about me on the internet, and I wanted to give up. There are days where the hate outweighs the love so badly that I want to quit music and just disappear. I definitely have enough money to go and buy a farm and just never f*ck with anybody ever again, because f*ck everybody. Then, I reminded myself to get up, get out, and get some sun, and I put on Renaissance.”

Listen to “Pink” above.

